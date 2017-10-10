2000 signatures call for Lismore Square expansion

Handing over a petition to council regarding the Lismore Square expansion are, from left, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deb Benhayon, and Page MP Kevin Hogan.

Handing over a petition to council regarding the Lismore Square expansion are, from left, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon, Lismore Chamber of Commerce president Deb Benhayon, and Page MP Kevin Hogan. Samantha Poate

A PETITION with almost 2000 was presented to the Lismore City Council today, urging them to reconsider their decision to reject a $90 million investment in Lismore Square.

Page MP Kevin Hogan delivered the petition and said: "On behalf of those who have supported this petition, I call on Lismore City Council to sign the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with McConaghy's."

Petition for Lismore Square: A petition supporting the expansion of Lismore Square has received 2000 signatures.

"The community has made it clear they want this $90 million investment in their city.

"The response to this petition has been extraordinary. People have been calling my office and stopping me in the street to say that this investment has to go ahead.

"They believe, as I do, that for Lismore to retain its status as a regional capital, we need to accept and encourage investments like the $90 million expansion of the Lismore Shopping Square."

Lismore MP Thomas George said: "It is great to see so many locals get behind this petition in such a short time".

"I strongly encourage Council to reconsider the proposal of an MOU and invite discussions with McConaghy Properties."

The council will hold their ordinary meeting tonight.