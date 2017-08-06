2000 motorcyclists set to visit

Lismore City Councillor Neil Marks and Lismore A&I Society management committee member Pat Greene with Ulysses Club Northern Rivers Branch members following the announcement that Lismore will host the Ulysses Club 2020 AGM.

LISMORE has been announced as host city for the 37th annual Ulysses Club Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2020.

The major event will be held from May 4-10, 2020 with more than 2000 motorcycle enthusiasts from across Australia converging on Lismore for six days of fellowship and celebrations.

The Ulysses Club is a social club for motorcyclists over the age of 40 with the motto 'Growing Old Disgracefully'.

"We are so excited to have been successful in our bid to host the Ulysses Club AGM,” Lismore City Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said.

"The club members will primarily be using the Lismore Showground, Oakes Oval and the Lismore Workers Club as venues for their various events.

"However, they will also shop and eat in town, stay in our local hotels and motels, and the benefits will be felt right throughout the city. We estimate the event will inject more than $5 million into the local economy.”

Ulysses Club Northern Rivers Branch member Colleen Gaudron said she was thrilled to have the AGM take place on home turf.

"The Northern Rivers Branch was very excited about being awarded the opportunity to host the 2020 AGM event,” she said.

"We have had offers from club members from as far as Brisbane to assist us in managing the event.”