Thousands of people are still without power today. Essential Energy

MORE than 2000 homes are without power today after storms swept the region last night.

Essential Energy have reported the outages and crews are on scene trying to restore power.

1167 outages in an area covering Urbenville, Bonalbo and Mallanganee

118 homes near Fernleigh and Brooklet

20 homes at Tullera

10 homes around Alstonville

32 homes at New Italy

2 homes at Bungawalbin

11 homes at Myrtle Creek