2000 defect notices issued in truck blitz

AUSTRALIA'S largest ever heavy vehicle compliance operation stopped more than 5000 trucks yesterday.

Within that operation 2000 defects were issued by Police with the assistance of NSW Roads & Maritime Services.

Operation Rolling Thunder was in direct response to a two-day period from Monday, January 15 to Tuesday, January 16 in which three unrelated heavy vehicle crashes in NSW at Jackadgery, Cooranbong and Brocklehurst, resulted in the deaths of five people.

The operation began at 6am and concluded after 10pm yesterday.

During the operation police from all states and RMS inspectors combined:

Stopped and inspected more than 5000 heavy vehicles

Issued more than 2000 defect notices for a range of offences

Tested 1752 drivers for drugs, with 26 returning positive drug tests

Commander of NSW Police Traffic & Highway Patrol Command, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the sheer number of defects and the number of drivers testing positive for drugs, shows that there is still too many dangerous trucks on our roads.

"To have more than two thousand defects issued in a single day within the heavy-vehicle industry, shows that there is a lot of work to be done to ensure trucks are safe on our roads.

"The fact that we also caught 26 drivers who tested positive for drugs is just a disgrace.

"While many trucking companies and drivers are doing the right thing and operating under the right processes, these results show that there are still too many dangerous trucks and dangerous drivers on our roads.

"While the operation has concluded, our work has only just begun.

"We will be following up with companies, drivers and operators who think they are above the law and we won't stop until we can be sure that all trucks on our roads are safe for all road users," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.