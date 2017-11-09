2000 cannabis plants seized, man ordered to stand trial

FAMILY and friends watched on as a Jiggi man was yesterday committed to stand trial in the District Court over his alleged role in a massive cannabis operation.

Adam Charles Harris appeared before Lismore Local Court yesterday for a committal hearing over the serious charges.

If convicted, the 31-year-old could face a significant jail sentence.

Police raided Harris' Jiggi Rd property in October last year and allegedly seized more than 2000 plants, growing equipment, and processed cannabis leaves.

The property featured an elaborate hydroponic setup in a cottage and nearby caravan, four to five outdoor cannabis growing "plots", and a large quantity of cannabis leaf and cannabis oil in a large shed allegedly used for processing the drug, the court heard.

In total police say they seized 953 plants grown by "enhanced indoor means" and 1090 outdoor plants.

Harris was charged with two counts of cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis, and two counts of drug supply - commercial and large commercial quantities. He was also charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime and using electricity without authority.

He is in currently in custody on remand and watched yesterday's proceedings from the dock, supported by a large group family and friends seated in the public gallery.

Harris' co-accused, Thomas Keith Kinivan, of Nimbin, is on bail and was also present in court.

Kinivan, aged 21, is charged with two counts of large commercial cannabis cultivation, one count of commercial drug supply, and concealing the serious indictable offence of another person.

During the committal hearing before Magistrate Jeff Linden the court heard from several police officers involved in the search of the property who described the operation in extensive detail.

The court heard the entire crime scene was recorded on video, before each individual plant was counted and bundled, and later burned.

Three detectives involved in the property search gave detailed descriptions to Harris' defence counsel about their role in the search and their steps taken at the property.

Following the four hour hearing, Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Harris to stand trial in the District Court over the four most serious charges - two counts of large commercial cultivation and two counts of commercial drug supply.

Harris will be arraigned on January 31, 2018 before the Lismore District Court.

Kinivan's matter was adjourned until December 5 to allow further discussions to take place.