200-year-old tree to be chopped despite efforts to save it

SAVE THE TREE: Protesters gather outside the Ballina Shire Council chambers prior to the future of a 200-year-old fig tree at Lennox Head being debated. A previous decision called for the tree to be cut down. Graham Broadhead

A LAST-DITCH effort to save a 200-year-old fig tree from being chopped down has failed.

At today's Ballina Shire Council meeting, a rescission motion was put forward by Cr Jeff Johnson that would have reversed a previous decision to chop down the tree in Castle Dr, Lennox Head.

After a heated debate, the vote was tied at 5-5.

Mayor David Wright used his casting vote against the rescission motion, meaning the original decision to remove the tree still stands.

Cr Johnson said he was disappointed about the decision.

"The council really hasn't explored all options to reduce future damage to the affected property and maintain the long term health of the tree," he said.

"The motion I moved was to get a peer review of the information presented to council.

"It's the death knell for this magnificent tree.

"It was a poor planning decision."

Cr Johnson said he wasn't sure what was happening with the progress of the council's significant tree register.

"Moving forward, we need to give consideration to planting appropriate tree species and having adequate buffer zones," he said.

"I hope this doesn't set a precedent for other magnificent fig trees and other trees of significance in our shire."