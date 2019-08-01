200 trucks set to line the streets of Casino

CANAIBA KIDS: Louie, 7, and Archie, 5, Ware came with truckdriver Dad Joe to get one of the best views of the Casino Truck Parade.

CANAIBA KIDS: Louie, 7, and Archie, 5, Ware came with truckdriver Dad Joe to get one of the best views of the Casino Truck Parade. Jennifer Crawley

CASINO is the place to be on August 3, especially if you are trucking mad.

The streets of the CBD will be closed off to regular traffic, as trucks of all shapes and sizes make their way through town, parading colourful paint jobs and airbrushing, and chrome wheels and bumpers as far as the eye can see.

Now in its eighth year, the Casino Truck Parade is a popular event, with 2018's event attracting its largest crowds and turnout ever, with 200-odd trucks on show.

2019's event is set to capitalise on last year's success, with a festival-like atmosphere throughout the streets, along with a busking competition and Aussie band Occa Rock playing live.

Big rigs will wind their way through town, starting at Johnston St, turning left on to the Bruxner Highway, then making another left onto Richmond St, then assembling at the Truck Show on Walker St.

Trucks will then line up at the show for judging, while punters can enjoy live music, kids' amusements, market stalls and street stunt bike rider Dave McKenna performing at midday and 3pm.

Last year's overall winner was an SRV Roadfreight Kenworth T-900, owned by Matt Nugnet, from Ormeau in Queensland.

BIG RIG: 2018's Truck Parade Overall winner, an SRV Roadfreight Kenworth T-900 owned by Matt Nugent from Ormeau, Queensland. Contributed

"It was great winning Rig of the Show last year... such a big buzz and big compliment as there were so many show-winning trucks there,” Matt said.

"It takes a constant week-in-week-out effort keeping the truck clean while racking up the miles.

"A month out is where you amp it up - scrubbing, Keroing, lots of buffing and a ton of hand polishing, but it's all worth it to see the end product, and even more rewarding when you come home with a trophy for your efforts.”

There are also prize categories for individual makes such as Mack, Kenworth, Freightliner and more.

A myriad of truck shapes and sizes have individual award categories as well, making for a truck body positivity zone.

There are also truck age categories, from new trucks to ones more than 25 years old; no ageism applies here.

Festivities kick off at 10am, with the best vantage points on Johnston Street, between Centre Street and Cassino Drive, as well as Centre Street, between Barker and Johnston Streets.

For more information and for more judging categories, visit casinotruckshow.com.au