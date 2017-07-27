200 square dancers to descend on Lismore

AROUND 200 square dancers will once again make their way to Lismore for the 2017 NSW State Square Dance Convention.

It's been 25 years since the last State Square Dance Convention was held in the Lismore City Hall, when the people of Lismore came out in droves to support the event.

There will be six sessions of dancing during the convention and people will be able to come to any or all of them for free.

A special session on Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be held for anybody to join in the fun and experience square dancing for themselves.

Held at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, this Convention is sponsored by the Square and Round Dance Association of NSW (SARDA) and hosted by the Northern NSW Square Dance Association (NNSWSDA) - a group of Square Dance clubs based throughout our northern country region.

From September 15 - 18.

Local Square Dance Clubs already exist in Lismore, Alstonville and Casino so you can find out more by contacting Frances McAlister (Convention Convenor) - 0407 663 017 or Wilma Flannery (Publicity Officer) - 02 6662 6647 or 0422 326 647.

Or visit www.nnswsda.com or www.facebook.com/nnswsda.