200 planes on show for Evans Head fly-in

ONE of the most popular summer holiday events on the Northern Rivers, the Great Eastern Fly-In, will be held at Evans Head this weekend.

The Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome will celebrate the 80th anniversary of RAAF Station Evans Head this year with around 200 aircraft onsite.

Event coordinator Gai Taylor said it was shaping up to be a fun-filled, adrenaline-fuelled weekend.

“This year we have a great selection of activities, ground and air displays for everyone to help remember and commemorate the people and place,” she said.

“Lots of aircraft are flying in for the weekend, with a special focus on the anniversary.”

Attending the event will be all types of planes, from the famous Tiger Moth biplanes, ex-RAAF military planes, CT-4, Winjeel, Harvard, to the T28 Trojan, Extra 300, the Wolf Pitts Special, Scale Spitfire, MASH helicopters, Microlights, Seaplanes, Gyrocopters and lots more.

The 2020 event is set to thrill with Paul Bennet wowing the crowds again in his Wolf Pitts Biplane and the Yak 52 flying his famous twin display as well as single aerobatics.

Ms Taylor said there will be displays from the Evans Head Living Museum which will focus on the people of RAAF Station Evans Head, the 5500 trainees, as well as all those who trained and supported them, from cooks to engineers, parachute packers to truck drivers, RAAF and WAAAF personnel, as well as some great objects from that era.

Joy flights are available in the Winjeel, Harvard, CT-4, T 28 Trojan, Yak 52, Extra 300 and the helicopters.

Lots more to do at the fly-in

● Markets at the aerodrome from 8am Saturday with more than 70 stalls

● The Ballina RSL Club Marine Modellers will have military and general model boats on display next to the classic and vintage cars and motorcycles

● Evans Head preschool Paper Plane Competition from 9.30am on Sunday

● Face painting, jumping castle, spray zone, fire trucks on display

● The Model Aeronautical Association of Australia will showcase three replica model jets, taking the 1/6th Scale F16 Falcon in the Belgium display Scheme “Dark Knight” into the sky.

Entry to the aerodrome is free.

Donations for the charity of the year and Great Eastern Fly-In are welcome. There is a small fee to visit the museum.

The Great Eastern Fly In is an alcohol-free, family event. Food stalls and an ATM are available and people are reminded to leave their dogs and drones at home.