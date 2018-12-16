200 beetles a night on Kym's veranda

BEETLE FACE: Kym Watling with her Christmas beetle collection at Unumgar. (no beetles were harmed in the taking of this photograph).

BEETLE FACE: Kym Watling with her Christmas beetle collection at Unumgar. (no beetles were harmed in the taking of this photograph). Susanna Freymark

CHRISTMAS is the time Anoplognathus montanus comes out in force.

Also known as Christmas beetles, former scientist and singer Kym Watling has a vast collection of the seasonal beetle at her home in Unumgar.

Ms Watling was a spectro electro chemist - a scientist who studies light and how it refracts.

She left her science career in 2013 to pursue music with husband Geoff Bates.

Since living among the hills of Unumgar, her interest in insects has grown.

"We've got so many here," Mr Bates said.

"Every insect from 10 miles around, comes to our place."

The couple don't use pesticides and have no television and they like nothing better than enjoying the natural world around them.

Their pasture is a perfect food source for the beetle larvae.

When they hatch, the beetle likes to feed on eucalypt leaves.

Ms Watling puts out a bowl of leaves and up to 200 Christmas beetles a night come to their verandah.

"They smell like eucalypt if there are 30-50 beetles together," Ms Watling said.

"They only live for the season."

When the beetles die, Ms Watling preserves them in resin in her chemistry lab housed in an old concrete water tank.

She sells Christmas beetles and other interesting insects set in resin at Kyogle Farmers Markets.

"I collect anything that comes in the house that's attracted to the light," she said.

Find out more about beetles and Watling & Bates music: watlingbates. com.au