20 years since school moved to make way for important centre

The Nimbin Community Centre celebrated its 20 anniversary on the weekend.

IT has been 20 years since The Nimbin Central School was moved to a new site across the road, paving the way for the original site to be transformed into a community centre.

And this weekend, organisers want members of the wider community to come and help celebrate the role the Nimbin Community Centre plays in supporting local services.

The centre came into being as a result of the 'Visions of Nimbin - A Spring Equinox and Cultural Celebration' staged in 1998.

The facility's 20th anniversary promises to be a celebration of all the things loved about Nimbin.

The community centre tenants will be demonstrate what they do with a CD launch, workshops, adult education information sessions, cookie decorating, massages and more.

There will also be plenty to keep the kids entertained with egg and spoon and three-legged races. There will also be a bouncy castle and parade.

The celebrations will begin with a Welcome to Country cere- mony and a performance by the Deadly Banarhms dancers.

The event will also feature a series of exhibitions, including the Lost Nimbin photo exhibit featuring historical photographs and images from the iconic Rainbow Cafe and from the original 'Visions of Nimbin' festival.

The first annual Sticks and Stones sculpture garden has also been created entirely from natural materials through the works of the Nimbin Art in the Park community access project.

There will be indigenous artworks on display in the Aboriginal Cultural Centre and a Nimbin Film Festival will be screened with some fantastic Nimbin documentaries.

Organisers said it is a family-friendly event and people are encouraged to bring a picnic and enjoy the spring weather.

The celebrations will take place between 10am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday in the Nimbin Community Centre grounds.