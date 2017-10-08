26°
20 years of Hell on Wheels for helicopter

Harriet Woodrow, Tony Keogh, Doug Jenkins riders taking part in this years event
THE annual 'Hurford Hardwood Hell on Wheels' mountain bike tour starts this weekend from Lightning Ridge through to Lismore (October 7-19).

Organised by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, the event has 33 riders (22 males, 11 females) taking on more than 839kms over 13 days.

This year's event was by far and away the most gruelling in the event's 20 year history.

It will be the final running of the event which was the brainchild of tour leader, Mr Tony Keogh and has helped to fundraise close to $500,000 for the rescue helicopter service.

Regional Marketing Manager for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, Mr Zeke Huish said: "It is not often that you see fundraising events reach a 20 year milestone and we simply can't thank Tony and all of the riders and volunteers who have taken part in the event over so many years for their continued support to help our Service to save lives across Northern NSW.

"A special thanks also needs to go to Hurford Hardwood who have representatives taking part in the ride this year who have rallied their suppliers and customers to match their sponsorship of the event which has seen an additional $15,000 being donated already in support of the event."

Riders will be hard to miss as they travel as a group in their bright blue and yellow jerseys which showcases artwork from local Lightning Ridge artist, John Murray.

Local communities along the tour route can show their support for the riders by donating online at helirescue.com.au/donate or in person by purchasing merchandise or raffle tickets from the riders along the way.

Full route for the tour:

Day 1 - Saturday 7 October 2017 - Lismore to Lightning Ridge (by Bus)

Day 2 - Sunday 8 October 2017 - Lightning Ridge Day Tour

Day 3 - Monday 9 October 2017 - Lightning Ridge Tour to Collarenebri　 (79.9km)

Day 4 - Tuesday 10 October 2017 - Collarenebri to Moree (133.3km)

Day 5 - Wednesday 11 October 2017 - Moree to Gravesend (79.8km)

Day 6 - Thursday 12 October 2017 - Gravesend to Ashford (94km)

Day 7 - Friday 13 October 2017 - Ashford to Deepwater (87.8km)

Day 8 - Saturday 14 October 2017 - Deepwater to Tenterfield (65.9km)

Day 9 - Sunday 15 October 2017 - Tenterfield Rest Day

Day 10 - Monday 16 October 2017 - Tenterfield to Killarney (103.7km)

Day 11 - Tuesday 17 October 2017 - Killarney to Woodenbong (68km)

Day 12 - Wednesday 18 October 2017 - Woodenbong to Casino (99km)

Day 13 - Thursday 19 October 2017 - Casino to Lismore (28km)

