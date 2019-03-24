20-year-old man rescued from cliff face

The man was reported to have fallen off the cliff face near the Cape Byron walking track.

The man was reported to have fallen off the cliff face near the Cape Byron walking track. Westpac Rescue Helicopter

WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Cape Byron on Saturday just after 2pm to rescue a man who had fallen from a cliff face.

The Westpac chopper winched the man from his position to the base of the cliff where he was then treated by a critical care paramedic and doctor.

The patient was stabilised by paramedics for a critical head injury.

Medical crew and patient were winched out from base of the cliff and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.