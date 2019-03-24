20-year-old man rescued from cliff face
WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Cape Byron on Saturday just after 2pm to rescue a man who had fallen from a cliff face.
The Westpac chopper winched the man from his position to the base of the cliff where he was then treated by a critical care paramedic and doctor.
The patient was stabilised by paramedics for a critical head injury.
Medical crew and patient were winched out from base of the cliff and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.