20 projects share in $300,000 to build communities

The Winsome Hotel has received some government funding to assist in its community based programs.

The Winsome Hotel has received some government funding to assist in its community based programs.

NORTHERN Rivers community groups will be getting a welcome financial boost, as 20 community projects receive a share of $300,000 in NSW government funding.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin congratulated the 20 groups who received the funding under the NSW Government’s 2019 Community Building Partnership Program.

Ms Saffin has also called on the government to bring forward from May applications for the program’s 2020 round as an extra economic boost for the Northern Rivers, Northern Tablelands and country New South Wales.

“Given that we had 60 applications in 2019 – all very worthy projects – I believe there also needs to be a more generous electorate allocation of $600,000 or even $1 million to ensure that more great projects get up in the future,” Ms Saffin said.

“We are heading into an autumn/winter season with the added challenges of COVID-19, and on the other side of this period, local communities will be looking to recover.

“Spreading grassroots funding is a good way of providing practical support.”

Successful projects for 2019 include:

Lismore Soup Kitchen Incorporated – fourth and final stage of underpinning The Winsome homeless shelter, $21,780.

Tenterfield and District Community FM Radio Association Incorporated – Replacement of essential community broadcasting equipment, $11,346.

Kyogle Together Incorporated – The Laneway Community Space, a much-needed storage shed, $5100.

Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council – Ngahri Wa Jarjum, children’s playground, $39,353.

Friends of Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens Incorporated – accessible amenities at visitors’ centre, $25,000.

RED (Realising Every Dream) Incorporated – purchase of hybrid motor vehicle to provide transport for people with disabilities, $20,000.

Rainbow Region Community Farms Incorporated – PV solar system for Lismore Community Garden’s outdoor kitchen, $4576.

Murwillumbah Sporting Car Club – young driver program, $4550.

Tenterfield Shire Council – installation of covered area at Tenterfield War Memorial Baths, $20,000.

Clunes Community Preschool Association Incorporated – bathroom refurbishment, $25,000.

Country Women’s Association of NSW – Tabulam Branch – a shower for the community in the CWA Rooms, $6200.

The Scout Association of Australia NSW Branch – Murwillumbah Scout Hall repairs, $8792.

The Scout Association of Australia NSW Branch – Lismore Scout Hall painting upgrade, $11,600.

The Girl Guides Association of New South Wales – replace downpipes and clean surrounding cement areas and walls of Lismore Girl Guides Hall, $2694.

Nimbin Headers Sports Club Incorporated – club field No. 2 drainage upgrade, $21,558.

Kyogle Golf Club Limited – renovation of toilets, including installation of ambulant facilities, $16,379.

Tweed Valley Woodcraft Association – electrical upgrade, $3400.

South Gundurimba Hall Incorporated – hall repair and maintenance, $6500.

Whian Whian Memorial Hall Incorporated – a new roof for the hall, $21,000.

Far North Coast Hockey Incorporated – installation of solar panels on the FNC Clubhouse roof, Goonellabah, $25,172.

For more information about the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp