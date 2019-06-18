20 people arrested over two days during police blitz

20 people have been arrested for street crime offences. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

TWENTY people have been arrested for a range of offences during a two-day blitz on street crime on the Northern Rivers.

The Tweed/Byron Police District launched 'Operation Titan' on Friday June 14 2019, deploying general duties, detectives, region enforcement squad and traffic and highway patrol officers across the command.

Officers patrolled known 'hotspots', carried out checks at licensed premises, conducted bail and AVO compliance inquiries; and stepped up high visibility 'beat' and traffic duties.

Three people were arrested on warrants, three for drink-driving, two for illegally possessing a knife, two for goods in custody, two following police pursuits, two for resisting arrest, two for possess prohibited drug, one for supply prohibited drug, one for breach of AVO, one for breach of bail and one for larceny during the 48-hour operation.

Police on foot also patrolled shopping centres and beach areas during the 'whole of district' response.

Tweed/Byron Police District Commander, David Roptell, said the aim of the operation was to prevent crime, maintain public safety and increase public engagement.

"These types of operations represent our strong commitment to the community from Tweed Heads to Byron Bay," Superintendent Roptell said.

"We'll be doing more of these types of blitzes to ensure the community is not only protected, but feels safe as well," he said.