$20 million shopping centre gets the green light

GREEN LIGHT: Approval has been given for the construction of a shopping centre at Lennox, which CCN Architects has designed. Rebecca Lollback

LENNOX Head is set to get a shopping centre, complete with a Woolworths supermarket and parking for 278 vehicles.

The four-person Northern Region Joint Regional Planning Panel yesterday unanimously approved the $20 million Epiq neighbourhood centre with shops after last-minute amendments to the conditions for construction traffic.

The JRPP had previously deferred making a decision on the development until there was more certainty about the construction of the extension of Hutley Dr, which the site fronts, to Byron Bay Rd, and a roundabout at the arterial junction.

Ballina Shire Council now has bought land necessary for the road works, secured funding and has been given Roads and Maritime Services "in-principle support” for the work.

But residents along nearby Montwood Dr, while supporting the development, had concerns over construction traffic travelling along the residential street, and argued the Hutley Dr extension and roundabout should be completed before the neighbourhood centre works begin.

A 15-minute adjournment by the JRPP led to council staff and the town planners working on behalf of the applicant, Clarence Properties, coming up with an amended traffic management plan for the development.

The conditions now require construction vehicles over 10 tonnes to use the existing part of Hutley Dr to access the site to avoid Montwood Dr, keep to a 40km/h speed limit in the local haulage area, and consultation is to take place with residents, with a six-monthly review of the traffic plan.

That was given the nod by the JRPP, and construction of the shopping centre is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

Damian Chappelle, from Newton, Denny Chappelle working on behalf of the developers, said the centre would be of benefit not only to Lennox, but also to the wider Ballina Shire community through the creation of jobs.