$20 million needed for five Ballina projects

BALLINA Shire Council will seek about $20 million in loans for a range of works across the shire.

Councillors have voted unanimously to allow the general manager will seek the best rates for the loans.

The projects they will support include the new airport terminal and related upgrades, River St beautification and short-term bridging loans for Boeing Avenue and stage three of the Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area.

Councillors also agreed their preference was to "borrow from non-fossil fuel aligned organisations where the rate is comparable”.

The total of $20.37 million in loans that will be sought includes: