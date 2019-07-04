Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is currently undergoing a $6.9 million upgrade.
Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is currently undergoing a $6.9 million upgrade. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

$20 million needed for five Ballina projects

Liana Turner
by
4th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council will seek about $20 million in loans for a range of works across the shire.

Councillors have voted unanimously to allow the general manager will seek the best rates for the loans.

The projects they will support include the new airport terminal and related upgrades, River St beautification and short-term bridging loans for Boeing Avenue and stage three of the Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area.

Councillors also agreed their preference was to "borrow from non-fossil fuel aligned organisations where the rate is comparable”.

The total of $20.37 million in loans that will be sought includes:

  • Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal: $2.4 million
  • The airport's baggage area, car park, solar system and Boulevard Connection: $2.5 million
  • River St, Ballina beautification: $2.7 million
  • Boeing Avenue (Lots One and Two): $7.1 million
  • Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area (Stage Three): $5.6 million
ballina ballina byron gateway airport ballina shire council river street ballina wollongbar urban expansion area
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police call off search for missing backpacker

    Police call off search for missing backpacker

    Crime “WE MET with Theo’s family today and we send our thoughts to them all. It’s times like this which shows the strength of our community."

    CASH BOOST: Lismore Cup's massive increase in prizemoney

    premium_icon CASH BOOST: Lismore Cup's massive increase in prizemoney

    Racing Carnival "It is going to be a sensational day”

    PHOTOS: Harrowing search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Harrowing search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez

    News It's been almost five weeks since he was last seen

    How to get $200 for kids sports registration

    premium_icon How to get $200 for kids sports registration

    Sport School kids can now access another $100 Active Kids voucher