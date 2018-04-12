$20 million Lennox shopping centre stalled by panel

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

THE Joint Regional Planning Panel has deferred approval of a planned $20 million shopping centre in Lennox Head.

Ballina mayor David Wright said the five member panel, which includes three permanent members plus Cr Wright and deputy mayor Keith Williams, voted unanimously to defer approval due to traffic concerns.

Cr Wright said the original approval for the Epiq estate capped traffic movements to 7400 per day until a planned thoroughfare along Hutley Drive is complete.

The shopping centre would have exceeded that number by about 1000.

"We've already given approval for Stage Four (of Epiq), and once you add the shopping centre it goes over by 1050 (traffic movements),” he said.

"No one wants to refuse the shopping centre but we can't have a shopping centre opening up (if) it goes over the number of vehicles allowed.

He said the proponent had understood that and had promised not to let Woolworths move in until Hutley Drive was complete.

"But that's putting the cart before the horse, we thought,” Cr Wright said.

The construction of Hutley Drive is crucial to Lennox Head because without it the Epiq development only has two entrances and exits, neither which are fit for purpose.

Hutley Drive is progressing with the purchase of a vacant block to link the road with the Coast Rd roundabout but Cr Wright said the council still didn't have the cash to complete the plan.

"All we've done is ask the developer to hold off until the Hutley Rd extension is planned, approved and financed.”

Indoor sports centre approved

In good news for Ballina residents, the JRRP approved an $8 million indoor sports centre subject to minor amendments.

The centre includes two basketball courts, amenities, a kiosk, reception area and car parking.

It will be located on the site of the new Ballina High school in Cherry St and is planned to open at the same time as the new school early next year.

Lennox Head Public School

Major renovations and upgrades to Lennox Head Public School were also approved and will include the removal of demountable classrooms, a new basketball court, and a refurbished administration block.