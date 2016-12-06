$20 million Goonellabah development steams ahead

OAK TREE: The $20 million, 80 unit Oak Tree Retirement Village in Goonellabah will be fully complete by 2019.

RESIDENTS of a new 80 unit retirement village in Goonellabah will be able to grab a haircut, go for a swim, and spend some quiet time in the library - all without leaving home.

Construction of stage two of the $20 million Oak Tree Retirement Village is now underway, with six more units to be completed by early next year.

The village site on 17 MacKellar Drive, Goonellabah can easily seen from the Bruxner Highway just east of the Goonellabah Tavern.

Once stage two is complete the developers will roll straight into stage three on the 4.3ha site, with a total of 16 units to be completed by the end of 2017.

Village manager Catherine Bashforth said units had been selling steadily off the plan with most of stage three already under contract.

Ms Bashforth said the recreational facilities for residents included a village centre with a library, lounge, hair salon, open plan function area and swimming pool.

Visiting hairdressers won't be charged to use the salon - instead they will be asked them to provide residents with a competitive rate.

The complex is expected to be fully complete by the end of 2019, with a blended mix of two bedroom, three bedroom, and three bedroom-plus-study units on offer.

Prices start at $315,000.

RETIREMENT STYLE: The Oak Tree Retirement Village in Goonellabah gives retirees a chance to downsize and live in modern comfort. Contributed

Under the Retirement Village Act, residents will also pay a $112 weekly fee once the community assets are complete which includes rates, building insurance, water bills, waste, and maintenance of all the infrastructure.

The only thing they pay for is their own contents insurance, phone bills, and personal electricity usage.

A statement from Oak Tree said there was "huge demand” in the Northern Rivers for this style of development.

"Retirement village living is on the rise in popularity and fast becoming the preferred living choice for seniors with local demand noticeably on the incline.”

The Oak Tree Group currently own and operate 29 villages from Cairns to Tasmania.

Other NSW locations not too far from the Northern Rivers include Armidale, Tamworth, and Gunnedah.