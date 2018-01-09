20 free things you can get in Lismore right now

ONE person's trash is another person's treasure, and that is definitely the case on Gumtree.

The online marketplace has millions of listings right across Australia, with eager shoppers constantly on the hunt for bargains.

We took a quick look and found you don't even need to fork out any cash to get yourself some pre-loved items.

Here are the top 20 free things up for grabs right now in the Lismore area:

1. Snow boots: Barely used and in great condition, bought in Canada nearly 10 years ago. "Bit warm here for them. Happy to post them if you want to cover the cost," the seller wrote.

2. TV stand and television: This "very solid" TV stand and television are up for grabs. Please note: the TV will need a set-top box.

3. Scooter: Thomas the Tank Engine kid's scooter. Faded but still works a treat.

4. Little Tikes Cozy Coupe: Not in the best condition, has a broken wheel. "My boys could still drive it, we're just having a clean out. Free for pick up or will go to the tip," the seller has posted.

5. Futon mattress: Single futon mattress in good condition. Seller has "no use for it anymore".

6. Shower glass: There is a crack in the panel - check the photos here.

7. Swing set: Swing set with slide. You could easily purchase new swings to attach if needed. "Would make a great A-frame chicken pen, which was our plan for it but never got around to it."

8. Bike helmet: It still has tags on it, but has been in storage for years.

9. Kid's bike: This blue bike needs adjusting, bolts tightened etc.

10. Ball pit balls: Enough colourful plastic balls to fill a big black garbage bag. The kids will love them.

11. Weatherboards: Free fibre cement weatherboards. New condition. Leftover from a job, five pieces up to 1700mm long, 205mm wide.

12. Television: Telefunken 26-inch LCD digital TV. Not working at present. "I think the digital signal loader is faulty. Could be good for a 'fixer upper' if you know how to repair these TVs", the seller explains. Remote and manual included.

13. Lounge suite: Burgundy three-piece lounge suite. Includes a three-seater and two recliners. A bit old and worn.

14. Swing frame: This blue and white swing frame could be the start of an epic backyard playground. And it's free.

15. Ford chassis: Looking for a Ford chassis? This one could possibly suit a farm trailer.

16. Armchair: Rust coloured, plush lounge chair up for grabs.

17. Retro cupboards: Free retro cupboards, need gone ASAP. Also two dressing tables in good condition.

18. Shaving cabinet: This mirrored shaving cabinet would "clean up perfectly with a lick of paint. Might suit a small secondary space".

19. Fridge: "Our beloved Bosch has stopped working. Freezer works fine but fridge not working. Most likely a problem with the fan or defrost element. Come and get a (free) bargain! Can deliver in Lismore area at no cost."

20. Infant cocoon: Used Valco Baby carrier in great condition, "no longer need it". Free to anyone who would like it.