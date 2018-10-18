20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

A woman has died after a crash on Bangalow Rd at Talofa, east of Bangalow.

A LOCAL resident is pleading for safety works on a dangerous stretch of Bangalow Rd after a young woman lost her life in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Sherlock said she had seen about 20 crashes in the seven years she has lived at Talofa, east of Bangalow.

She said "incredibly shocked" crash victims often knocked at her door seeking help as they waited for emergency services to arrive.

"I've had people in my house for long periods of time, like three or four hours, and I have got a business to run... and you get the fire brigade and everything down your driveway," Ms Sherlock said.

She said she had gotten to know the local fire and ambulance crews because they were called to the scene so often.

"I know the procedure (for crash victims) - don't feed them, don't give them a drink, keep them warm - because we've had so many," she said.

"It sounds awful... but I've got to the stage now where I ask if they're alright, and then, because I have got a business to run, and they can be there for hours, I kind of leave them alone."

Ms Sherlock said it was time for authorities to consider safety measures on the dangerous stretch of road.

"We have asked for (safety) bars... further down the road they've put in the big silver bars, and we have asked for those," she said.

"I don't know, it would take someone to die before they do something, maybe.

"When my kids were small it (the road) really worried me.

"But I'm used to it. I'm numb."

NSW Police are still investigating Wednesday's crash, in which a woman in her 20s died when her car left the road and hit a tree about 3.30pm.

Emergency services were called but the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have commenced inquiries into the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.