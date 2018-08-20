20-50mm of rain possible by the end of this week

North Coast Storm Chasers is predicting some rain by the end of the week.

IT'S been hot, dry and windy, with firefighters battling bushfires right across the Northern Rivers.

But we could be in for some rain by the end of the week.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said he had been hoping for rain and "it looks like our prayers may be answered".

"Widespread rainfall totals possible from Friday to Monday, generally 20-50mm with some locations possibly exceeding this," he wrote on the group's Facebook page.

Looking at updated weather models, Mr Parancin said light areas of rain would begin to form on Friday as a trough, with a low starting to develop over inland central Queensland and NSW.

"We can see that on Saturday we see the low and trough amplify also dragging in moister air from the Coral Sea which in return advances rainfall all the way from places in central southern Queensland and NSW all the way to the coastline including north-east NSW and south-east Queensland.

"Isolated heavy falls possible, also some thunderstorms may develop in the mix."

Heavier rainfall will move further east on Sunday, affecting a "large portion" of coastal areas. Heavy falls and storms will be possible.

The systems will move offshore on Monday and the weather will clear.

"We will not go into details yet about how much will fall and what might happen but one thing is certain, there is actual decent rain coming over a few days and not all in one go, just what we need," Mr Parancin wrote.