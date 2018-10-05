20-50mm of rain in 72 hours: Wet weekend ahead

It's going to be a rainy weekend on the Northern Rivers.

It's going to be a rainy weekend on the Northern Rivers. Antonio Parancin

SOME parts of the Northern Rivers received a light sprinkling of rain overnight and this morning, but it seems there's plenty more to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a "very high (near 100%) chance of rain” today, along with the chance of a thunderstorm.

"A low pressure circulation is developing off the coast... this system will bring rain to northeastern and central eastern districts today, before it weakens over the weekend,” BoM's weather report states.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said his models showed that 20-50mm of rain was possible within the next 72 hours.

"We can also see that embedded in this rain we have some weak thunderstorms with some cloud to ground lightning strikes occasionally,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

"This current activity should make it into the Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland areas by the morning with grumbles even possible in some coastal locations.

"As Friday goes by we will see an area of rain and storms developing in the later part of the day where some places might see some locally moderate or even heavy falls.

"Some places will be 'hit and miss' while some others may get multiple rounds.”