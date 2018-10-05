Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's going to be a rainy weekend on the Northern Rivers.
It's going to be a rainy weekend on the Northern Rivers. Antonio Parancin
Weather

20-50mm of rain in 72 hours: Wet weekend ahead

5th Oct 2018 6:30 AM

SOME parts of the Northern Rivers received a light sprinkling of rain overnight and this morning, but it seems there's plenty more to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology says there is a "very high (near 100%) chance of rain” today, along with the chance of a thunderstorm.

"A low pressure circulation is developing off the coast... this system will bring rain to northeastern and central eastern districts today, before it weakens over the weekend,” BoM's weather report states.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, said his models showed that 20-50mm of rain was possible within the next 72 hours.

"We can also see that embedded in this rain we have some weak thunderstorms with some cloud to ground lightning strikes occasionally,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

"This current activity should make it into the Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland areas by the morning with grumbles even possible in some coastal locations.

"As Friday goes by we will see an area of rain and storms developing in the later part of the day where some places might see some locally moderate or even heavy falls.

"Some places will be 'hit and miss' while some others may get multiple rounds.”

low pressure system northern rivers weather rain
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Brave teen with rare disorder just wants normal life

    premium_icon Brave teen with rare disorder just wants normal life

    Health "HE DIDN'T want anyone to feel sorry for him. He has a heart of gold, he's a beautiful kid."

    'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    premium_icon 'Blood guzzled out': Teen stabbed during fight with thief

    Crime "I thought 'Oh my god I just got my young fella stabbed'"

    Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    premium_icon Ballina labourer jailed over prison drug syndicate

    Crime The craft scheme came undone after police started tapping phones

    We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    premium_icon We are the champions: Photos of all our winning sports teams

    Sport Photo gallery of winners of the winter sport competitions

    Local Partners