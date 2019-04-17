$2 tacos, delicious margaritas at opening of new restaurant

TEX MEX: El Camino Cantina will offer fajitas as par of its regular menu.

TEX MEX: El Camino Cantina will offer fajitas as par of its regular menu. Anna Kucera

NEW Byron Bay restaurant El Camino Cantina will open its doors at midday on Thursday, April 25, at new retail, dining and entertainment precinct, Mercato on Byron.

The opening will be celebrated with a four-day launch weekend, featuring all-day $2 tacos and happy hour from 4pm to 6pm.

El Camino's famous margaritas are served frozen or on the rocks, and in a range of flavours: classic, strawberry, mango and tropical Red Bull.

Guests can indulge in complimentary, refillable baskets of tortilla chips and salsas, served from converted Chevvy trunks, as they buckle in for a festive, music-fuelled Tex-Mex ride.

El Camino Cantina will donate $1 from every full-price margarita sold over the four-day launch weekend to the Byron Bay Community Benefit Fund, with the donation supporting the Community Showers Project and the provision of hot showers and related services to the homeless.

Over the launch period, customers will go into a draw to win one of 25, limited-edition, signed, screen prints by Australian punk music and surf art icon Ben Brown, who has created El Camino Cantina's floor-to-ceiling mural of board short and bikini-clad skeletons surfing The Pass, which is an eye-catching feature of the restaurant.

Located on Level 1 of Mercato on Byron, El Camino Cantina has created 40 full-time and casual positions and has supported the local economy by engaging around 30 professionals and tradespeople on the project.

The creator of the El Camino Cantina concept, Texan and Rockpool Dining Group Chief Executive Officer Thomas Pash, said there was an exciting food scene in and around Byron Bay, to which El Camino Cantina would contribute a unique, value-driven, dining experience.

"We are humbled to be opening in the iconic destination of Byron Bay with its exciting and burgeoning food scene," Mr Pash said.

"We're committed to working with the local community via our charitable endeavours and are proud to offer excellent career development opportunities, including training programs that prepare employees to lead our restaurant and kitchen teams, both locally and interstate."

El Camino Cantina will offer a Texan-Mexican menu. The venue accommodates 250 diners, including 130 seated on a spacious balcony overlooking Jonson Street.