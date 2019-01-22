Menu
Come along and enjoy a $2 night at McGregor's Family Carnival.
Whats On

$2 rides at popular family carnival

22nd Jan 2019 11:00 AM

THERE'S nothing like a good old-fashioned carnival to keep the kids entertained, and tonight you can do it all with just a handful of gold coins.

McGregor's Family Carnival at Brunswick Heads is having a $2 night.

Yes, that's right folks, rides will be just $2 from 6.30pm until 9.30pm tonight (Tuesday).

You can also enjoy some $2 bags of fairy floss, but only while stocks last.

McGregor's Family Carnival said they decided to have a cheapie night "as a thank you to the wonderful community of Byron Shire for continuing to support our family carnival”.

The $2 offer does not apply to the clowns, balloons or catch a duck games.

The carnival, which has been held since 1956, operates from Banner Park at Brunswick Heads.

