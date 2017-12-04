2 new businesses open up today in Lismore CBD

The French Bench is opening in Lismore today.

TWO new businesses - a coffee shop and a clothes store - will open their doors today in the Lismore CBD.

First up is coffee. And vanille slice. Oh, and Portuguese tarts, chocolate moelleux cake, chocolate/vanilla/coffee eclairs, white chocolate and lime cheese cake, lemon tart, apple tarts...

Yep, those are just a few of the treats waiting at The French Bench, a new cafe at 3/39 Woodlark St. It's also being run by Julien Durand, who was the former head barista at Flock.

Once you've got your caffeine fix, head around to 2/133 Keen St.

Inka & Co - a "female cartel" with clothes, jewellery and shoes - is also having its grand opening today.

"Thank you to everyone for your support before we've even opened our doors," they posted on Facebook last night.

"Feeling a bit surreal at the moment but so excited to be here and enjoy this space ... the adventure begins tomorrow."