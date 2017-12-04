Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

2 new businesses open up today in Lismore CBD

The French Bench is opening in Lismore today.
The French Bench is opening in Lismore today.

TWO new businesses - a coffee shop and a clothes store - will open their doors today in the Lismore CBD.

First up is coffee. And vanille slice. Oh, and Portuguese tarts, chocolate moelleux cake, chocolate/vanilla/coffee eclairs, white chocolate and lime cheese cake, lemon tart, apple tarts...

Yep, those are just a few of the treats waiting at The French Bench, a new cafe at 3/39 Woodlark St. It's also being run by Julien Durand, who was the former head barista at Flock.

Once you've got your caffeine fix, head around to 2/133 Keen St.

Inka & Co - a "female cartel" with clothes, jewellery and shoes - is also having its grand opening today.

 

Inka & Co is opening in Lismore today.
Inka & Co is opening in Lismore today.

"Thank you to everyone for your support before we've even opened our doors," they posted on Facebook last night.

"Feeling a bit surreal at the moment but so excited to be here and enjoy this space ... the adventure begins tomorrow."

Topics:  coffee flock cafe lismore northern rivers business shopping

Lismore Northern Star
Midwives fear another death with 'scary' staff levels: Union

Midwives fear another death with 'scary' staff levels: Union

CONDITIONS during the night at the hospital were "dangerous", with trainee midwives left to "fend for themselves" says the union.

Man takes off pants in front of police at train station

A man has been arrested at the Casino train station.

Casino police just wanted to do a drug search

How a local woman is taking on eBay and Etsy

Owner of madeit.com.au Louise McCauley from Lennox Head is hoping Northern Rivers artists and craftspeople will join the site which is a purely Australian hand made alternative to Etsy.

Northern Rivers' creative community is an "untapped resource"

Woman refused bail after brutal home invasion

Generic file photo.

Police hunting for second person after man was threatened with knife

Local Partners