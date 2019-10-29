$2 million upgrade planned for Lennox community centre

A TENDER has been awarded for a $2 million upgrade of the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre.

The centre, which has been in operation since 2011, includes the public library, multi-purpose hall, child care centre and CWA hall.

Ballina Shire Council called for tenders for various upgrades to the building, including:

Decommissioning and removal of the existing 40KW integrated solar PV roof system

Rectification works to the roof, guttering and flashing

Installation of new high capacity solar system

Design, installation and commissioning of air-conditioning and enhanced ventilation for the Park Lane Theatre

Replace Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) facade with compliant cladding

Replace cladding to the Park Lane Theatre buttresses and feature entry

Replace Park Lane Theatre interior acoustic panels

Replace Park Lane Theatre floor finishes

Design and installation of LED lighting for Park Lane Theatre.

In 2018 the council received NSW Regional Cultural Fund grant funding to assist with the provision of air-conditioning, along with other enhancements.

The $1.8 million grant will be combined with council funding of $335,000 to pay for the project.

Tenders closed on August 29 and, at the October council meeting, councillors were told the preferred tenderer, AGS Commercial, gave a lump sum tender price of $2,198,296, which was marginally higher than the pre-tender estimate.

"This means there are no contingency funds available for this project, however savings, in the order of $350,000 are expected following the final review of the alternative scope options to be undertaken with the contractor,” the council report explains.

"The offer from AGS Commercial is within reasonable limits of the available budget and there are opportunities to improve the contract milestones.”

The tender was awarded to AGS Commercial, but it is not known when works will begin.