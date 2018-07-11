$2 million project will 'transform' entrance to Casino

THE historic Casino Drill Hall is set to become an important community hub after a $2 million revamp.

The project involves turning the hall into a military museum, as well as a new visitor information centre, walkway connecting the drill hall with a viewing platform extending over the Richmond River, car parking and landscaping.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the project had now received more than $800,000 from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

"This funding will help retain and re-invent the historic defence facility... opening up the site to locals and visitors alike,” he said.

"The Casino Drill Hall project sits perfectly alongside the jointly Federal Government and Council funded $1 million amphitheatre.

"When both projects are complete, it will transform the entrance of Casino and become a community hub attracting tens of thousands of locals and tourists every year.”

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the grant would make a big difference to his community.

"The Casino Drill Hall project would not have been possible without the collaboration of a number of Council departments, and by forming strong partnerships with community groups and government agencies,” he said. "I would like to thank Kevin Hogan and the government for investing in this important project, which will deliver a valuable community asset for all to enjoy.”