$2 million blitz to fix flood damaged roads

MILLON DOLLAR ROAD FIX: Several key roads in the Northern Rivers including Conway Street in Lismore are being repaired thanks to a mix of federal and council funding. Contributed Yokok Hendrix
Alison Paterson
by

FOUR key Northern Rivers roads will receive $2 million of a $4.437 million roads package for repairs after the March floods.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the funding commitment included $1 million to seal Conway St, Wyrallah Rd and Broadwater Rd, with another $1 million to repair the Woodburn to Coraki Rd.

"These improvements will enhance safety and quality while reducing ongoing maintenance costs of key local road links," he said.

"Fixing the deterioration of these routes will enhance access to Lismore from Broadwater to Woodburn, while the Conway Street works will support Lismore businesses, tourism, and the local community by upgrading this important arterial road", he said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the upgrades to Broadwater Rd, Wyrallah Rd and Conway St will focus on improving road surface quality.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the Woodburn Coraki Rd upgrade was particularity important as a freight connect to the Pacific Highway.

The $4.437 million Page Road Upgrade Package will be funded by the Australian Government with $2.01 million, Richmond Valley Council with $1.417 million and Lismore council contributing $1.01 million.

