2 coronavirus patients in Northern NSW still 'not recovered'

There have been no new cases of COVID on the Northern Rivers, but two people are still "not recovered". Liana Turner

THE boss of the Northern NSW Health District has urged anyone who has been in Victoria to self-isolate, and anyone who has been in a Sydney pub to come forward for testing.

Wayne Jones' comments come amid a spike in NSW coronavirus cases.

On Monday, 14 new cases were confirmed, with a number of those cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in Sydney.

"In light of the trajectory of the pandemic in Victoria, and more recent cases being identified in NSW, we're asking any Crossroads Hotel patrons who may be currently in Northern NSW to self-isolate and have a COVID-19 test as soon as possible," Mr Jones said.

"Even if you don't have any symptoms at present, please come and get tested as soon as you can, so that we can identity any cases which may be circulating in the community."

People who visited the Crossroads Hotel, Casula between Friday, July 3 and Friday, July 10 should present for testing as soon as possible.

Mr Jones also reiterated the call for anyone who has been to Victoria to watch for even mild symptoms and keep their distance from others for 14 days.

"The message is clear, if you have been in Victoria, don't mix with other people until two weeks has passed," he said.

Meanwhile, two of Northern NSW's confirmed 55 cases are still suffering from the virus.

Mr Jones said they were classified as "not recovered".

"It has been 76 days since the last confirmed case in a resident of the district," he said.

"Across the Northern NSW Local Health District, there have been over 4900 tests in the past fortnight.

"Byron Central Hospital has increased its testing capacity in order to meet increased demand during the holiday period.

"Prior to July, there were an average of 51.28 presentations at the clinic per day, compared with the current average of 74 per day.

"We've seen increasing numbers of people present for testing, particularly at Byron Central Hospital fever clinic, and I want to thank everyone who has come forward to date."