$1million cabins where you can take the whole family

HOW does a relaxing holiday in an architect-designed, water-front cabin sound?

How about sharing it with family and friends?

You can do just that these school holidays at Reflections Holiday Parks Shaws Bay with the completion of a million-dollar accommodation.

Two of the new premium, duplex-style cabins accommodate groups of ten when opened up, allowing friends and families to share a spacious holiday retreat while still maintaining a degree of privacy in their own space.

A cosier cabin for two is also part of the $1.1 million cabin installations.

Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Steve Edmonds said each duplex contained two, two-bedroom, fully self-contained premium cabins, sleeping up to five people each, which meant 20 people could enjoy the two duplexes.

"This is a very exciting development for our parks as we can now cater for group bookings at Shaws Bay in a way we never could before," Mr Edmonds said.

"Potentially four families can holiday together in our duplex cabins, each having their own private deck with BBQ facilities and seating, yet still be closely connected.

"We are excited that the park now has five new, architecturally-designed cabin spaces, based right on the Richmond River, ready for school holiday bookings. These are more than cabins - bespoke architect designed they adhere to Environmentally Sensitive Design (ESD) principles.

"The accommodation upgrade at Shaws Bay and the upgrades at our other parks within the group, including Jimmys Beach, Forster Beach, Lennox Head, Evans Head and Clarkes Beach, step up the group's mission to provide inspiring holidays.

"We offer nature-based holidays and are actively delivering our promise to embrace the natural environment with each park accommodation upgrade."

The new accommodation at Shaws Bay was designed by Brisbane-based architects, Myers Ellyett and styled by the interior-design team from Habitat, Newcastle.

Improvements at Shaws Bay include:

Two new architecturally-designed, environmentally-sensitive duplex cabins, which sleep up to ten people each and a premium two-person cabin

Enhanced landscaping of native species to encapsulate you in nature

Mr Edmonds said the group's new cabins, with their flow through to the outside, have become a real point of difference in the Australian holiday park market.

Shaws Bay Managers Paul and Deb Parsons said the reaction to the new accommodation offerings was already very positive.

"Being able to now offer group holidays with our new duplexes is very exciting for us," Ms Parsons said.

"We love Shaws Bay and want to allow visitors the opportunity to enjoy the area as much as we do."

Mr Edmonds said while the new accommodation style was a premium offering, the group also ensure a range of accommodation to cater to different needs and price points.

Shaws Bay still has availability for the school holidays, visit https://reflectionsholidayparks.com.au/park/shaws-bay.