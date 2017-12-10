$1m worth of cannabis seized from Northern Rivers home

POLICE have yet to charge anyone over a major drug bust, where officers swooped on a rural property at Commissioners Creek on the NSW far north coast, netting almost $1 million worth of cannabis plants.

NSW Police seized 420 cannabis plants, which they estimate to be worth almost a million dollars, at about 5.45pm on Saturday, when Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police executed a search warrant on the home near Tweed Heads.

Police said a sophisticated hydroponic set up was found in the home, as well as a significant amount of fertilisers and hydroponic equipment.

Investigators have estimated the crop had a street value of about $990,000.

No arrests have been made in relation to the warrant and inquiries continue.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Residents should not report crime information via social media pages.