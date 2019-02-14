$1M to secure better water quality

NSW Minister for Regional Water, Niall Blair, right, visited Ballina today to make an announcement with Nationals Candidate Ben Franklin, left, about improvements to Marom Creek Water Treatment Plant.

MORE than $1 million will go towards securing high quality drinking water for residents of Wardell and Meerschaum Vale communities.

The NSW Government today awarded Ballina Shire Council more than $1.1 million for upgrades to the Marom Creek Water Treatment Plant.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Water, Niall Blair said funding will be used to upgrade the existing water treatment plant, ensuring that critical water infrastructure is maintained to a high standard.

"The current Marom Creek Water Treatment Plant (WTP) was constructed in the early 1980s, so these upgrades are key to making sure the plant is modern and meets current standards but is also able to handle future population growth,” Mr Blair said.

"The upgrades will ensure the high standards of water quality provided to the area are maintained, giving these regional communities peace of mind every time they turn on the tap.”

The four-stage plant upgrade will improve chemical dosing, control and monitoring systems, which will provide more consistent drinking water quality outcomes for residents.

The preliminary design process for the first stage is already underway and the council hopes to begin construction by mid-year.

NSW Nationals candidate for Ballina, Ben Franklin said the funding is welcome news for Wardell and Meerschaum Vale and is testament to the NSW Government's commitment to regional NSW.

"This demonstrates the Government's commitment to fuelling real economic growth, public health and socioeconomic outcomes through vital infrastructure investment.”

The NSW Government's $1 billion Safe & Secure Water Program allows regional communities to build new and upgraded water infrastructure faster. It ensures regional NSW communities have access to high quality, reliable and affordable water that meets modern environmental and health standards.