$1M sewer main project for Ballina Shire village

The possible route for a new sewer rising main that Ballina Shire Council proposed to construct in Lennox Head.

BALLINA Shire Council is proposing the construction of a new sewer main for Lennox Head.

The projected new pipeline will cost just under $1 million, and will be 1.4km long, going from the intersection of North Creek Road and Skennars Head Road to an existing sewer pump station east of Castle Dr, Lennox Head.

The council’s water and wastewater manager, Bridget Walker, said the proposed new pipeline will replace an existing dilapidated main.

“The existing main is subject to corrosion due to its age and there is a risk of pipe failure and sewage overflows if the main is left in service,” she said.

“This project is part of council’s commitment to providing safe and efficient wastewater services to the community.”

The proposed pipeline route traverses coastal wetland and littoral rainforest areas, so an environmental impact study was included with the application, in accordance with the State Environmental Planning Policy Coastal Management 2018.

Various route alignments and construction methodologies were considered to reduce the impact on rainforest and wetland vegetation.

The majority of the pipeline will be installed using open trenching with a section to the west of Henderson Dr, to be installed via under-boring.

The existing pipe section through littoral rainforest will be re-lined, using cured-in-place pipeline technology.

The proposed works are expected to take a total of four to five months to complete, weather permitting.

The pipeline route traverses rural residential areas, utilities easements, coastal wetland, open pasture and littoral rainforest areas.

An Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Assessment found that the pipeline route has been disturbed by the construction of roads, the existing sewer main and fibre optic cabling parallel with the sewer main alignment, but no indigenous cultural heritage sites or objects were identified within the proposed pipeline route.

The proposal is on public exhibition until August 28.