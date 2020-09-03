Menu
The owners of a historic Bangalow home, known as Grey's House, have applied for permission to redevelop the property at 68 Byron St.
Council News

$1m redevelopment proposed for historic residence

Liana Turner
3rd Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A PROPOSAL to modify the use of a historic Bangalow house is on public exhibition.

A development application, seeking approval for the home to be converted into office and shop spaces along with additions to the existing building, was lodged by planning firm Ardill Payne and Partners on behalf of the owners on August 3.

The proposed $1.18 million redevelopment of the 68 Byron St residents, known as Grey's House, would also involve, in a second stage, the demolition of a detached garage and addition of a new commercial building.

The provision of extra carparking spaces along Deacon St was proposed.

 

According to a document prepared for the applicant by their planning firm, the internal layout in the front entrance, amenities and kitchen area will be retained.

"The volume of rooms should not be reduced or altered," they said in the report.

"No internal walls are to be removed."

The report said upgrading walls or other surfaces to comply with guidelines for either medical or food and beverage use would be "not consistent with the conservation of the internal fabric of Grey's House".

After the council's staff requested more information about the overall "vision" of the proposal, the planners clarified it would involve a "mixed-use commercial space for a range of small businesses" including "retail, wellness and office space" in the original building and "a wider range of commercial opportunities within the proposed additional buildings".

 

They said this was "expected to make a positive contribution to the Bangalow Village and provide additional capital investment for conservation of Grey's House".

A Statement of Heritage Impact prepared by the applicant by Everick Heritage said the proposed redevelopment was "not be of significant detriment to the heritage values of Grey's House".

The report said impacts were "ameliorated" through a range of design strategies, including an effort to "not detract from views of Grey's House from Byron St or the Byron Creek Parklands".

The proposal is on public exhibition until September 9.

Byron Shire News

