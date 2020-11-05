$1M plan for vacant block at West Ballina

A group home, to be run by Northcott, has been approved for a site in Leach Crescent, West Ballina.

A GROUP home for four people with disabilities has been approved for a vacant block of land in West Ballina.

The site, in Leach Crescent, was created as part of a recent subdivision.

The home will be run by Northcott, with two or three staff on site 24 hours, seven days.

Ballina Shire Council gave the $1 million project the green light last week, although it is not yet known when building work will start.

"The philosophy is that the group home will run like a typical home and that all duties undertaken by the staff will be done as in a typical home, i.e. shopping, cleaning, cooking etc," documents lodged with the council explain.

"The group homes are designed to encourage participation in all aspects of day to day life.

"For some residents their days will consist of assisting with the washing, assisting with the cooking and watching TV.

"A part of the day may involve an off-site activity.

"The primary role and responsibility of the support staff is to assist residents with the majority of day to day activities.

"Therapy rooms have been incorporated as part of the development and are utilised when a resident's disability may require them to be isolated from other residents temporarily.

"Therapy rooms are provided to calm and relax residents; engaging them in sensory related activities and have incorporated appropriate mitigation measures to ensure sound retention."

According to the social impact assessment by Creative Planning Solutions, the four-bedroom property will look like a "typical suburban house" and will be staffed by disability workers helping people with a disability "to live full and productive lives".

Northcott is a not-for-profit disability service provider which has established for more than 90 years, employing more than 2000 staff across NSW and providing services to 13,500 people with disabilities, their families and carers.

The residents at the West Ballina home will all be approved participants under the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

"Funding for specialist disability accommodation is part of their support package," the CPS report states.

"The more supportive housing model will enable people with a disability to live in a community, rather than an institution, and to participate fully in that community.

"The proposed group home development has many positive impacts for individuals, notably improving their standard of living through the provision of supportive accommodation.

"On balance it is considered the proposed development will have a net social benefit to the local community."