$1M in drought funding for two Northern Rivers councils

LISMORE City and Richmond Valley Councils will be both be receiving $1 million each in federal drought assistance.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the drought assistance would be a welcome addition to many people struggling in the community.

"While we have had recent rain, the recovery from drought will take time," Kevin Hogan said.



"It's wonderful news today that the Richmond Valley and Lismore City Council will receive a grant of $1 million each to complete local infrastructure and other drought-relief projects.



"This funding will help to drive local economies, supporting local jobs, helping businesses and farmers alike," he said.



The Farm Household Allowance (FHA), is also there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing four years of income assistance.



Payments of $30,000 per annum for couples are available now. Check your eligibility by calling 132 316 or online at: www.humanservices.gov.au/individuals/services/centrelink/farm-household-allowance.



Alternatively, contact The Rural Financial Counselling Service, which is a free confidential service.



Our local Rural Financial Counselling Service at Casino can be contacted on 6662 5055. As part of their service, they can help farmer's complete paperwork, identify financial and business options, negotiate with lenders and identify other assistance schemes.