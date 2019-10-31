Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Health

$1m in dividends to fund indigenous health

31st Oct 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

One million dollars in unclaimed dividends from health insurer nib will be used to help fund health programs for Indigenous Australians.

In what's believed to be a first for corporate Australia, nib shareholders voted to change the company's constitution in 2017 to allow dividends unclaimed for five years to be transferred to the nib foundation, rather than going to the government.

The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"We believe more needs to be done and we feel we have a responsibility to play our part," said nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $8.2M flood protection work 'well underway'

        premium_icon $8.2M flood protection work 'well underway'

        Council News "The levee alone will not keep floodwaters out of our CBD... flood mitigation work will go a long way to protecting our city from future floods."

        • 31st Oct 2019 2:47 PM
        Visit the scariest Halloween house on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Visit the scariest Halloween house on the Northern Rivers

        Community This Lennox St home is like a mini theme park

        Tributes to 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

        premium_icon Tributes to 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

        News Beloved and respected hang-glider remembered

        PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

        News The instructor was described as an experienced and well-respected