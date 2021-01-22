Menu
A development application has been lodged for duplexes on Currajong Street, Evans Head.
$1M development will set a ‘benchmark’ for Evans Head

Rebecca Lollback
22nd Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Plans for two two-storey duplexes at Evans Head have been described as a "benchmark" development for the seaside town.

The homes, in Currajong Street, would each have four bedrooms, three bathrooms and in-ground swimming pools.

According to documents lodged with Richmond Valley Council, the development is estimated to cost $950,000.

"The development will have a positive effect on the locality," the documents state.

"The development will be of the highest standard, which will impact beneficially on the aesthetics of the surrounding area.

"In terms of economic impact, again the development will have a positive effect on the locality and the area.

"All local tradesmen will be used in the construction of the development, and all materials are sourced locally.

"Again, the quality of the home will positively affect the local area, as it will provide a benchmark for other developments to be carried out in the area subsequent to this development.

 

Proposed duplex development for Currajong Drive, Evans Head.
Proposed duplex development for Currajong Drive, Evans Head.

 

"The design of the development is very much in keeping with the existing residences, streetscape and area - the home is very aesthetically pleasing, and the materials which will be used are of the highest quality and finish."

The development is part of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome subdivision.

The heritage impact statement for the DA, compiled by Ainsworth Heritage, explains: "The aerodrome, during the war, contained 300 buildings, including nearly 100 accommodation and office huts, all with a gabled roof.

"The reintroduction of houses with gabled roofs, in unobtrusive colours, reflects the wartime aesthetic of the site.

"The proposed development has a complimentary approach with a gabled and pitched form of the roof (which) reflects the pitch form of the former military huts that formerly covered the site."

The DA is on public exhibition until February 16.

For more information, visit the council's website.

