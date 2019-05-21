19 things people love about Byron Bay

THE dream of small towns, beautiful beaches, nice walks, great pubs, and shopping are just some of the reasons why people love Byron Bay.

A recent tourism report revealed what day visitors are spending their money on when they come to Byron Bay, so The Northern Star asked the locals what they love about their hometown.

Here are some of the highlights of Byron Bay according to our readers:

1. Helen Ulgekutt: "The beaches is what I love, great cafes and restaurants, interesting shopping and from what I have been told, new Woolworths is amazing, then you are close to the Hinterland, love all round!".

2. Kerryn Raisenbread: "The beaches are beautiful, and the water is amazing. It has a special natural beauty that touches my heart".

3. Geoff Bensley: "When all the people leave and we have the beautiful morning sunrises on our lovely beaches . Thank goodness that some people don't like Byron Bay , I love it even after living here since 1964".

4. Marg Duncan: "Well I've loved visiting Byron Bay since I was 16 years old. Once it was with my girl friends hanging out at the beach on weekends. Now I visit with my husband. We like walking from the tennis courts (after driving from Lennox) into town on a weekend sometimes and take it ALL in. I love The Bay community. The primary schools and other residents and shop keepers I've met over the years. These comments are very disingenuous and of course The Bay will continue to be special for surfers for many years to come".

5. Andrew Costin: "The Beach Hotel and the great free entertainment".

6. Tim Van Der Burg: "The Pass, when it's going ... best right handers!".

7. Elise Taylor: "The brewery or the lighthouse"

8. Jade King: "Falafels".

9. Wes Thompson: "The memories of the Arts Factory and Mexican Mick's".

10. Alen Buckley: "I was born there the same year the whaling station fully closed. I was about five when we moved near Lismore. All I remember is a quaint little town with a railway station, two pubs and a dozen houses.. pristine beauty".

11. Karen Lee: "The natural beauty and the hippy vibe".

12. Bill Cravigan: "Beach faces northeast, misses the big southerly swells. Always nice for a swim!".

13. Cain King: "The Bay seafood".

14. Samantha Amo: "I know where I'd rather be at 5pm on Friday after work on a hot summers day!!! Soo much to love, Earth N Sea Pizza, Main street Burgers and the list goes on!!!".

15. Nancye Atherton: "The Rails. Byron Sunseeker Motel".

16. Esther Burns: "It still has the best beaches".

17. Jimmy Geurtsen: "The unpaid parking spot, $10 pizza, icecream and the bowls club and the beach".

18. Jason Bashforth: "That you can travel almost anywhere in the world and wear as a badge of honour the fact that you have a life long connection to this tiny ( in a global sense) town that everybody has heard of...and the pride in being one of the dwindling few that knew our amazing home before the road from QLD became so easy to travel. I defy anyone to stand at the old jetty at Main Beach and tell me that vista isn't one of the most beautiful ocean views on the planet".

19. Venu Cameron: "It's a bit busy now. My parents could have bought a home in Kingsley St, for 80k, now millions, that was a beautiful time, in the 80's, cruising the streets on my pushbike, busking in the main st, small homes that are now big shops (near subway). And now it's paid parking and lots of visitors, makes it hard to enjoy. But please appreciate the beautiful place, Byron will always hold a special place in my heart".