19 drownings prompt safety warning from lifesavers

Crowds flock to Main Beach, Byron Bay every New Year's Eve. Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star Megan Kinninment

WITH the hot weather continuing on the Northern Rivers all week, volunteer surf lifesavers are urging people to take care on the beach.

Beach Safety Tips

Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the BeachSafe app or website

Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information

Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs

If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm

In an emergency, dial Triple Zero Police

Don't forget to be sun safe by remembering to: Slip on some protective clothing, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Slide on a pair of sunglasses, Seek some shade and Sip on lots of water to stay hydrated.

For information about patrol times, weather, and beach locations visit the Beachsafe Website or Download the App.