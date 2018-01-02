Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

19 drownings prompt safety warning from lifesavers

Crowds flock to Main Beach, Byron Bay every New Year's Eve. Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star
Crowds flock to Main Beach, Byron Bay every New Year's Eve. Photo Megan Kinninment / Northern Star Megan Kinninment
JASMINE BURKE
by

WITH the hot weather continuing on the Northern Rivers all week, volunteer surf lifesavers are urging people to take care on the beach.

Beach Safety Tips

  • Always swim between the red and yellow patrol flags, for your nearest patrolled beach check the BeachSafe app or website
  • Read the safety signs for information about the beach and ask a lifesaver or lifeguard for safety information
  • Always swim with someone else so you can look out for each other, and always supervise children around the water
  • Never swim under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • If you need help in the water, stay calm and attract attention by raising one arm
  • In an emergency, dial Triple Zero Police
  • Don't forget to be sun safe by remembering to: Slip on some protective clothing, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Slide on a pair of sunglasses, Seek some shade and Sip on lots of water to stay hydrated.

For information about patrol times, weather, and beach locations visit the Beachsafe Website or Download the App.

Lismore Northern Star
Man smashes window of sinking houseboat to save family

Man smashes window of sinking houseboat to save family

SEVEN people and three dogs were trapped on the houseboat when a wild hail storm hit last night.

PHOTOS: Tropical Fruits cools off

Partiers enjoy the Tropical Fruits 2018 New Year's Day Pool Party at Lismore Memorial Baths.

LGBTI community bring the new year in with a pool party

$1.8 million refunded from drink containers

Reverse vending machine.

18 million containers have been returned in one month

FALLS FESTIVAL PHOTOS: All the action from day two

An enormous crowd joined Flume for the New Years countdown at Falls Festival 2017.

A confetti explosion, a bit of rain and plenty of great music

Local Partners