$1.8m to bust biggest congestion spot in Ballina

WORKS PLANNED: Bangalow Road/Angels Beach Drive roundabout could be upgraded by early next year.

WORKS PLANNED: Bangalow Road/Angels Beach Drive roundabout could be upgraded by early next year.

BALLINA Shire Council unanimously approved the design plans to bust the number one congestion spot in the area.

Driving into Ballina from Lennox Head or East Ballina via Angels Beach Dr means dealing with a busy roundabout at the Bangalow Rd intersection.

In last week’s meeting, the council considered a number of submissions from the public about the project, and the upgrade of the roundabout was advanced to the next phase – the detail design phase.

John Truman, director of Civil Services at Ballina Shire Council, confirmed the intersection is the biggest congestion spot in the shire.

“Yes it is,” he said.

“We have a program of works based on our strategic traffic modelling, so we have a whole range of projects, and this is the one that we think is the right time and place for council to invest.

“We have to deal with some land acquisition matters, and from there we will be ready to implement the works.”

Mr Truman said the detail design phase of the project will take four to five months.

“That will hopefully allow us to be in a position to commence the construction works in the new year,” he said.

“This project has been identified for some time in our traffic modelling, we see a large amount of congestion around the Bangalow Rd / Angels Beach intersection,” he said.

“The changes that we propose will make the operation of that intersection significantly more efficient, mainly by increasing the capacity of the roundabout, by having two lanes entering and exiting.”

Mr Truman said the job would be a good answer to the current congestion issues at that spot.

“This design and works will cater for the full expected future growth of Ballina,” he said.

The project is part of the delivery program for council for 2020/21, with a cost of $1.8 million.

“That’s predominantly funded by development contributions under our roads contribution plans, in response to population growth,” he said.

“Developers pay which supports these works, to accommodate and mitigate growth on the wider community.”