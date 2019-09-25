$1.8m hospital upgrades to benefit mental health patients

NEW BEGINNING: Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women Bronnie Taylor visited Lismore last week to officially open $1.8 million refurbishments to the Kamala and Tallowwood Mental Health Units at Lismore Base Hospital.

NEWLY refurbished facilities are set to provide a more therapeutic environment for patients of the Lismore Base Hospital.

The NSW Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor visited Lismore last week to officially open the $1.8 million refurbishments to patient environments and common areas in Mental Health Units.

Kamala Mental Health Unit, designed for children and adolescents, and Tallowwood Mental Health Unit, for adults, were both upgraded and refurbished.

Mrs Taylor said one of the best things about the upgrades is they were designed with input from consumers, carers and staff.

"The renovations build on the great work being done to improve the care we provide to patients," Mrs Taylor said.

"Having mental health consumers and staff guide the design of the refurbishment has resulted in the best outcome, and has allowed patients to have their voices heard."

Mrs Taylor said new landscaping, interior design and colourful spaces are "supporting better care and recovery for patients in Lismore's Mental Health Units".

The Tallowwood works include upgrades to the reception and waiting area, patient lounge, bedrooms, bathrooms, five courtyards and three kitchens, while Kamala Unit improvements include the redevelopment of the sensory room, patient bedrooms, bathrooms, nurses station, two courtyards, and the creation of a relaxation nook.

Northern NSW Local Health District general manager of mental health and drug and alcohol Dee Robinson said artist Xana Denruyter created stunning murals of native plants for the Tallowwood courtyard and scenes of local beaches for the Kamala courtyard.

"It's been a privilege to work with our staff and consumers in designing these renovations," Ms Robinson said.

"The renovations build on the work being done at the clinical and operational levels to improve the care we provided to patients in Northern NSW."

This project is part of the $700 million State Wide Mental Health Infrastructure Program.