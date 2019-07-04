182 jobs to be slashed in 'cruel blow' to workers, families

ESSENTIAL Energy's plan to sack more workers is a "cruel blow", says Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

The Electrical Trade Union yesterday claimed workers will be pitted against each other, with 182 jobs to be slashed across regional NSW.

Ms Saffin said it was hypocritical for Nationals MPs like John Barilaro and Chris Gulaptis to claim they were fighting against Essential Energy's job cuts.

"The Nationals allowed Essential Energy to be privatised... (their) excuse was that a Restart fund would be set up from the proceeds of the sale and that regional and rural NSW would get 30 per cent of the proceeds annually," she said.

"They never even delivered and failed regional and rural NSW.

"The Auditor General has showed year after year since 2011 that Restart has not met the Nationals' 30 per cent target - it was 17 per cent last year."

Ms Saffin said she was saddened to hear of Essential Energy's plan to sack more workers, saying it was a cruel blow to them and their families, and would make it harder on remaining workers maintaining or upgrading infrastructure.

"Essential Energy, which operates electricity poles and wires across 95 per cent of the state, has gutted more than 2000 jobs from their ranks since 2015," Ms Saffin said.

"It is hard enough to get permanent roles in the regions and while jobs have grown in the city it has been slow here.

"I shall fight tooth and nail with the Electrical Trades Union for affected workers but once a government asset is privatised they can get away with sacking workers and providing less service - that will always be the result."