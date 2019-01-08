Menu
Cyber fraudsters have targeted the Noosa Council without any joy.
$180k scammed from business

8th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
AN EMAIL request has led to a Northern Rivers company being scammed $180,000.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said the scam occured after an email account was allegedly hacked, and payment for work redirected to a fake account.

He said Business 1 recently completed a contract worth a very large amount of money and sent an invoice via email to Business 2 for payment.

Business 2 then received an email back via Business 1's email account advising Business 1 had new banking details and the invoiced amount should be paid into the new account.

Business 2 then sent a six figure sum to the new bank account, thinking it was going to Business 1. Instead, the money went to scammers.

Business 1 had their email account hacked. The hackers used Business 1's email address and sent Business 2 their bank account details which the money was paid into. Detectives are investigating the matter.

Senior Constable David Henderson said: "Unfortunately this is not the first time this scam has taken place on the Northern Rivers, and it is one that businesses - large and small - need to be aware of".

"If you are regularly invoiced and the company you are paying email you claiming they want you to send the money to a new account, you really should contact them by phone or in person to confirm." #LismoreScamWatch

