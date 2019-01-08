$180k scammed from business

Cyber fraudsters have targeted the Noosa Council without any joy.

Cyber fraudsters have targeted the Noosa Council without any joy. Contributed

AN EMAIL request has led to a Northern Rivers company being scammed $180,000.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said the scam occured after an email account was allegedly hacked, and payment for work redirected to a fake account.

He said Business 1 recently completed a contract worth a very large amount of money and sent an invoice via email to Business 2 for payment.

Business 2 then received an email back via Business 1's email account advising Business 1 had new banking details and the invoiced amount should be paid into the new account.

Business 2 then sent a six figure sum to the new bank account, thinking it was going to Business 1. Instead, the money went to scammers.

Business 1 had their email account hacked. The hackers used Business 1's email address and sent Business 2 their bank account details which the money was paid into. Detectives are investigating the matter.

Senior Constable David Henderson said: "Unfortunately this is not the first time this scam has taken place on the Northern Rivers, and it is one that businesses - large and small - need to be aware of".

"If you are regularly invoiced and the company you are paying email you claiming they want you to send the money to a new account, you really should contact them by phone or in person to confirm." #LismoreScamWatch