$18,000 to light up Nimbin CBD

Nimbin receives State Government funding for safety lights in the CBD. From left: Darren Butcher, Police Minister Troy Grant, Marnicka Young, Lismore MP Thomas George and Fabien Provest.

NIMBIN is expected to receive funding for the installation of safety lighting in the CBD thanks to the NSW State Government's Community Safety Fund.

Police Minister Troy Grant and Lismore MP Thomas George announced the $18,000 grant last week.

"Improved lighting in the central area of Nimbin will combat crime and increase community safety,” Mr George said.

"The new lights will improve visibility and the effectiveness of existing CCTV, discourage drunken violence and help reduce malicious damage, assault, drug offences and other anti-social behaviour in the area.

"Anyone who causes trouble in the CBD will be more visible, making it easier for police to catch them and hold them to account.

"This project will reduce fear of crime in Nimbin and make the town a more attractive place for locals and tourists.”

The lighting upgrade is an initiative of the Nimbin Community Centre in partnership with the local chamber of commerce.

The NSW Government's $10 million Community Safety Fund has delivered almost $5 million in support to crime prevention projects across NSW since it began in 2016.

"Local people understand the problems facing their communities and these grants empower them to deliver practical grass roots solutions, which helps to build a safer state,” Mr Grant said.

For further information on the Community Safety Fund, visit: www.crimeprevention.nsw.gov.au