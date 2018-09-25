Menu
PROUD: Melinda Freier with her fully-restored 1973 HQ Monaro in East Lismore. Marc Stapelberg
WATCH: This car will make you green with envy

Jacqueline Munro
by
25th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
AFTER 18 long years, and immeasurable hours of work, Monaltrie's Melinda Freier finally had the pleasure to drive 'Envy', her fully-restored 1973 Holden HQ Monaro.

"It's been a long journey to get to where I can show it off," Ms Freier said.

"But it was well worth it."

The car's first official outing was to escort a bride, who happened to be a friend of Ms Freier, to her wedding last Saturday.

After purchasing the Monaro in 1997 for $9000, Ms Freier said the car had been in "very good condition" and had "aged gracefully", minus some "small bits and pieces" and the car's faded paintwork.

"After we bought her, my then-husband wanted to turn her into a drag car, but I wanted to be able to restore her so I could drive her," Ms Freier said.

"She's turned out to be a real gem."

However her restoration plans were put on the "back burner" after a few issues in her family.

Ms Freier describes herself as a "through and through revhead" who loves getting her hands dirty, and said the restoration has cost $60,000, doing the majority of the repairs herself.

She said she has tried to keep the car as original as possible, sourcing old parts and accessories from across the country.

"The 307 Chevy motor has been completely rebuilt, and the car is painted with the original Holden 'Panama green' colour," Ms Freier said.

"It took 18 years of blood, sweat and tears to get her looking the way she does."

Ms Freier restored the car alongside her father, who was a mechanic, something which was very special to her.

Ms Freier has quit her job, and plans to spend her time "showing off" Envy.

