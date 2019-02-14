18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

An 18-year-old has been sentenced over an assault on two younger teens.

A KOONORIGAN man has been spared prison after he assaulted two teens on the streets of Goonellabah.

According to court documents, Jayden Ranieri was intoxicated when he overheard someone from the group - which included the victims and two witnesses - apparently say "something derogatory about his sister”.

The 18-year-old, who lived in Lismore at the time, was walking along Ballina Rd after having attended a Goonellabah pub about 10pm on April 25 last year.

The Centrelink recipient was near Kadina Rd when he saw the victims, two teenaged boys.

After someone in the victims' group called out to Ranieri, he crossed the road to confront them and "adopted an aggressive stance”, according to court documents.

He asked the teens whether they wanted to fight.

When they declined, he punched one of them in the face twice, then punched the other three times before headbutting him.

The group of teens went to a nearby bus shelter, where they called one of their mothers for help.

Police were alerted and attended the area a short time later.

As they approached, Ranieri climbed into vegetation on a traffic island in an apparent attempt to hide.

Ranieri pleaded guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another charge, of wounding a person with intent, had been withdrawn.

Magistrate Heilpern gave Ranieri a 12 month intensive corrections order and he will have to complete 80 hours community service.

He attributed this sentence in part to Ranieri's age and his "significant steps toward rehabilitation” from drug issues.

"I'm hopeful that the community accepts an 18 year old can be able to do something stupid like this once,” Mr Heilpern said.

He gave Ranieri credit for his early guilty pleas, but warned he'd seen similar incidents lead to murder charges.

"If you had seriously hurt these children you'd be going to jail for a lengthy period of time,” Mr Heilpern said.

He said Ranieri the psychological injuries inflicted on the boys, ages 14 and 15, "can't be underestimated”.