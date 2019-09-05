Menu
Jarvis Farrier went to police in Coomera last night.
18-year-old being questioned by police over stabbing death

by Chris McMahon
5th Sep 2019 11:56 AM
AN 18-year-old being questioned by police in relation to the stabbing death of Harrison Geppert, can be revealed as former Miami State High School student, Jarvis Farrier.

It's understood Farrier went to Coomera Police Station late last night, before he was taken to Southport Watchhouse.

The Bulletin understands he is currently being questioned by Gold Coast detectives in relation to the death, but no charges have been laid at this point.

Jarvis Farrier.
Harrison Geppert, the brother of former Hells Angel bikie Ben 'Notorious' Geppert, was found in Frascott Park in Varsity Lakes with a stab wound to his back about 5.35pm yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the popular dog park, but he died at the scene.

Detectives swarmed the scene and combed the park for evidence, with police trying to work out whether he was stabbed in the park or nearby and ran to the park.

Angry friends of Harrison Geppert's have taken to Farrier's Instagram account calling him a "weak dog".

Farrier's mother posted a loving message to her sons earlier this week, with the 18-year-old replying just yesterday with love heart emoji's.

