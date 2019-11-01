18 per cent of Ballina families living in poverty

POVERTY REPORT: The new NCOSS report shows the estimated rates of families, either two parent or single parent households with dependent children, who are living in poverty.

ACCORDING to new research mapping social and economic disadvantage across the state, 18 per cent of families in Ballina are living below the poverty line.

The Mapping Economic Disadvantage in NSW report, released by the New South Wales Council of Social Services, shows the estimated rates of families, either two parent or single parent households with dependent children, who are living below the poverty line.

The Ballina area, which includes East Ballina and West Ballina,has 18 per cent of all families living in poverty, followed by Mullumbimby and Kyogle which both have 17 per cent of families living in poverty.

The Brunswick Heads - Ocean Shores area has 15 per cent of families living below the poverty line while Byron Bay has 14 per cent.

Casino, Lismore and the Ballina region, which includes communities such as Alstonville, Cumbalum, Newrybar, Tintenbar, Wardell and Wollongbar, all have 13 per cent of families living in poverty.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent of Goonellabah, Evans Head and Tenterfield families suffer economic disadvantage, while Bangalow and the communities of Bonalbo, Coraki, Mummulgum, Mallanganee and Rappville in the Casino region and Bentley, Clunes, Dunoon, Nimbin, The Channon and Wyrallah in the Lismore region all have 10 per cent of families living in poverty.

The Lennox Head - Skennars Head area has the lowest proportion of families living in economic disadvantage at only seven per cent.